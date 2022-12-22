 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 22 December 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 10196408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the breather limit when making them not being doubled for Christmas.
Fixed a small gap for one option in Handling the smugglers' spike.
Fixed some second physical quirk options not taking previously spent credits into effect.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link