Fixed the breather limit when making them not being doubled for Christmas.
Fixed a small gap for one option in Handling the smugglers' spike.
Fixed some second physical quirk options not taking previously spent credits into effect.
cyberpunkdreams update for 22 December 2022
Bugfix release
Fixed the breather limit when making them not being doubled for Christmas.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update