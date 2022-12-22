Features:

Updates no longer reset your saved data

Added flaming trees back - they damage enemies as well.

Items on the ground display better in position as well as color

Graphics:

Greatly improved the look of item labels

Changed the primary colors of some items, including portal stones, scrolls, unique items, rare items, and magic items.

Improved the look of the energy shield

Improved the look of flaming trees

Bug Fixes:

Adjusted an error on the mercenary inventory

Fixed a bug where some potions appeared too large

Fixed a bug with the elemental potions’ values being off

Fixed a bugs with items not dropping correctly

Fixed a bug where Thunderstorm lightning would linger for too long

Fixed bugs when Drain, Energy Shield, and other skills “reset” when changing biomes

Fixed bugs with tree shadows

Fixed bugs with passive skills not being removed when deselecting

Fixed a bug where lightning appeared under trees

Fixed a bug where trees would get in the way of melee combat

Balancing:

Increased the chance elemental potions drop

Increased the damage of Earthquake and River

More than doubled the damage of the skill Thunderstorm

Slightly lowered the mana cost of thunderstorm

Buffed the mana gained from the skill Drain by 60%

Doubled the mana received from Moisture

Buffed the skill Thunderstorm

Increased the mana cost of Laser

Buffed the skill River

Increased the experience needed to level up