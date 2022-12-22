Features:
Updates no longer reset your saved data
Added flaming trees back - they damage enemies as well.
Items on the ground display better in position as well as color
Graphics:
Greatly improved the look of item labels
Changed the primary colors of some items, including portal stones, scrolls, unique items, rare items, and magic items.
Improved the look of the energy shield
Improved the look of flaming trees
Bug Fixes:
Adjusted an error on the mercenary inventory
Fixed a bug where some potions appeared too large
Fixed a bug with the elemental potions’ values being off
Fixed a bugs with items not dropping correctly
Fixed a bug where Thunderstorm lightning would linger for too long
Fixed bugs when Drain, Energy Shield, and other skills “reset” when changing biomes
Fixed bugs with tree shadows
Fixed bugs with passive skills not being removed when deselecting
Fixed a bug where lightning appeared under trees
Fixed a bug where trees would get in the way of melee combat
Balancing:
Increased the chance elemental potions drop
Increased the damage of Earthquake and River
More than doubled the damage of the skill Thunderstorm
Slightly lowered the mana cost of thunderstorm
Buffed the mana gained from the skill Drain by 60%
Doubled the mana received from Moisture
Buffed the skill Thunderstorm
Increased the mana cost of Laser
Buffed the skill River
Increased the experience needed to level up
Changed files in this update