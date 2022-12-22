 Skip to content

Indirection update for 22 December 2022

Indirection 1.0 Released!

Happy holidays! This update is a huge milestone in marking the completeness of this game. Lots and lots of work has been done on this game between a year ago and now (even more when we include the last few updates!).

This update includes a speed running mode with a global leaderboard, and a lot of work has been done on the level editor to improve it.

Here is a short list of what was improved on through this update:

  • Added a new mode of gameplay, Speedrun mode.
  • Added 5 new achievements.
  • Fixed bugs throughout the game.
  • Changed around some of the levels.
  • Fixed a lot of UI bugs.
  • Changed the ending sequence.

A Screenshot of the new menu:

Included is a non-exhaustive list of some of what has been done this past year to make this game the best it can possibly be:

  • Added localization support and full translation to Portuguese
  • Added full Russian translation!
  • Added Danish language support
  • Fixed physics issues
  • Fix some usability issues
  • Performance improvements
  • Overhauled menu design and theme:
  • Added options menu with configurable in-game options:
  • Option to enable low-graphics mode
  • Mute in-game sounds button
  • Enable/disable VSync
  • Made buttons look better
  • Less buggy menus
  • Add custom levels section to menu
  • Rearrange menu
  • Update art for some machines throughout the game
  • Add Beta level editor
  • Internal work on level layout
  • Update language localizations
  • Performance improvements
  • Steam workshop support
  • Fix glitches throughout some levels
  • Adjusted audio loudness throughout the game for some objects
  • Refactored player movement
  • UI Optimizations
  • Fixed crash when creating new level and opening up custom levels menu.
  • Added 2 new levels!
  • Did touchups on other levels throughout the game.
  • Added custom music that plays throughout the game to replace that annoying wind noise.
  • Fixed some minor glitches with some levels.
  • Revamped main menu.
  • Added view credits button to settings menu.
  • Changed credits music to updated version.
  • Fixed a few crash bugs.
  • Added dialog to confirm new game game creation.
  • Fixed bug where viewing credits modifies the current save game.
  • Fixed bug where menu focus doesn't release when opening new sections.
  • Added small lights to catwalks in order to distinguish them from scaffolding,
  • Added localization to new game menu.
  • Fixed grid in level editor.
  • Fixed level editor camera.
  • Removed load game option when no savegame is found.
  • Fixed localization in other parts of the game.
  • Added an epilogue to explain the story of the game.
  • Added messages between each level.
  • General quality of life fixes.

Happy Holidays everyone!

