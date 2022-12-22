Indirection 1.0 Released!

Happy holidays! This update is a huge milestone in marking the completeness of this game. Lots and lots of work has been done on this game between a year ago and now (even more when we include the last few updates!).
This update includes a speed running mode with a global leaderboard, and a lot of work has been done on the level editor to improve it.
Here is a short list of what was improved on through this update:
- Added a new mode of gameplay, Speedrun mode.
- Added 5 new achievements.
- Fixed bugs throughout the game.
- Changed around some of the levels.
- Fixed a lot of UI bugs.
- Changed the ending sequence.
A Screenshot of the new menu:
Included is a non-exhaustive list of some of what has been done this past year to make this game the best it can possibly be:
- Added localization support and full translation to Portuguese
- Added full Russian translation!
- Added Danish language support
- Fixed physics issues
- Fix some usability issues
- Performance improvements
- Overhauled menu design and theme:
- Added options menu with configurable in-game options:
- Option to enable low-graphics mode
- Mute in-game sounds button
- Enable/disable VSync
- Made buttons look better
- Less buggy menus
- Add custom levels section to menu
- Rearrange menu
- Update art for some machines throughout the game
- Add Beta level editor
- Internal work on level layout
- Update language localizations
- Performance improvements
- Steam workshop support
- Fix glitches throughout some levels
- Adjusted audio loudness throughout the game for some objects
- Refactored player movement
- UI Optimizations
- Fixed crash when creating new level and opening up custom levels menu.
- Added 2 new levels!
- Did touchups on other levels throughout the game.
- Added custom music that plays throughout the game to replace that annoying wind noise.
- Fixed some minor glitches with some levels.
- Revamped main menu.
- Added view credits button to settings menu.
- Changed credits music to updated version.
- Fixed a few crash bugs.
- Added dialog to confirm new game game creation.
- Fixed bug where viewing credits modifies the current save game.
- Fixed bug where menu focus doesn't release when opening new sections.
- Added small lights to catwalks in order to distinguish them from scaffolding,
- Added localization to new game menu.
- Fixed grid in level editor.
- Fixed level editor camera.
- Removed load game option when no savegame is found.
- Fixed localization in other parts of the game.
- Added an epilogue to explain the story of the game.
- Added messages between each level.
- General quality of life fixes.
Happy Holidays everyone!
Changed files in this update