Indirection 1.0 Released!

Happy holidays! This update is a huge milestone in marking the completeness of this game. Lots and lots of work has been done on this game between a year ago and now (even more when we include the last few updates!).

This update includes a speed running mode with a global leaderboard, and a lot of work has been done on the level editor to improve it.

Here is a short list of what was improved on through this update:

Added a new mode of gameplay, Speedrun mode.

Added 5 new achievements.

Fixed bugs throughout the game.

Changed around some of the levels.

Fixed a lot of UI bugs.

Changed the ending sequence.

A Screenshot of the new menu:



Included is a non-exhaustive list of some of what has been done this past year to make this game the best it can possibly be:

Added localization support and full translation to Portuguese

Added full Russian translation!

Added Danish language support

Fixed physics issues

Fix some usability issues

Performance improvements

Overhauled menu design and theme:

Added options menu with configurable in-game options:

Option to enable low-graphics mode

Mute in-game sounds button

Enable/disable VSync

Made buttons look better

Less buggy menus

Add custom levels section to menu

Rearrange menu

Update art for some machines throughout the game

Add Beta level editor

Internal work on level layout

Update language localizations

Performance improvements

Steam workshop support

Fix glitches throughout some levels

Adjusted audio loudness throughout the game for some objects

Refactored player movement

UI Optimizations

Fixed crash when creating new level and opening up custom levels menu.

Added 2 new levels!

Did touchups on other levels throughout the game.

Added custom music that plays throughout the game to replace that annoying wind noise.

Fixed some minor glitches with some levels.

Revamped main menu.

Added view credits button to settings menu.

Changed credits music to updated version.

Fixed a few crash bugs.

Added dialog to confirm new game game creation.

Fixed bug where viewing credits modifies the current save game.

Fixed bug where menu focus doesn't release when opening new sections.

Added small lights to catwalks in order to distinguish them from scaffolding,

Added localization to new game menu.

Fixed grid in level editor.

Fixed level editor camera.

Removed load game option when no savegame is found.

Fixed localization in other parts of the game.

Added an epilogue to explain the story of the game.

Added messages between each level.

General quality of life fixes.

Happy Holidays everyone!