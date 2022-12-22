Regular Update - Winter Holiday Week

The store page for Loser's Romance has been updated with all new screenshots reflecting the new and improved backgrounds.

As for the IN-GAME grocery store, it's stocking a new holiday item: a menorah, AKA the Jewish candle holder famously associated with Hanukkah. As always, everyone you can gift it to has a unique reaction.

With the winter sale coming up tomorrow, this is the perfect time to purchase and try out Loser's Romance if you haven't yet.

Happy holidays, everyone!