Regular Update - Winter Holiday Week

The store page for Loser's Romance has been updated with all new screenshots reflecting the new and improved backgrounds.
As for the IN-GAME grocery store, it's stocking a new holiday item: a menorah, AKA the Jewish candle holder famously associated with Hanukkah. As always, everyone you can gift it to has a unique reaction.
With the winter sale coming up tomorrow, this is the perfect time to purchase and try out Loser's Romance if you haven't yet.
Happy holidays, everyone!
