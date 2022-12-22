Bug fixes and improvements! #02

Hello, intergalactic travelers!

We are LOVING the community feedback on Isolated Room and have plans for MANY improvements to the game in the very near future! Today we have made a series of small improvements and bug fixes.

Bug Fixes:

Text sound was not being adjusted by the game volume setting.

Vertical Pursuit: Game music was also not being adjusted.

Game music was also not being adjusted. Vertical Pursuit: There was a small chance of two cars spawning on top of each other.

There was a small chance of two cars spawning on top of each other. Vertical Pursuit: Variables are now reset correctly when restarting the game by turning off the TV.

Other Changes:

More clarity to indicate when the player wants to work if anxious.

The color of the text "anxious" was orange instead of red in some moments.

Correction in the options that appear when trying to sleep at night.

Language selection screen now only appears when starting the game.

Day change message should only appear if the player is in the room view.

Stay tuned to our social media channels (Twitter or Instagram) to keep up with everything we have planned!

More updates coming soon! ✌️✨

Black Hole Games