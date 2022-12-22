Portal with RTX 1.05 Patch Notes

We are rolling out a patch to address certain stability issues, bugs, and performance. We’ve introduced several new graphical settings, and optimized graphical presets based on user hardware. These changes should improve performance for the majority of RTX GPUs (RTX 20 series and greater).

To align with these new settings, the default settings are set to “Ultra” for RTX 40 Series GPU, “High” for RTX 30 Series GPU, and “Low” for RTX 20 Series GPU. We advise users who would prefer to maintain their existing custom graphics settings to save them locally before updating Portal With RTX.

Users looking to further customize their experience can use the RTX Remix’s graphics menu, found by pressing Alt+X in-game–please note, we strongly recommend against altering any “video-advanced” settings within Portal’s original settings menu, as attempting to adjust these will not yield a better experience and will lead to instability.

To view our recommended graphics settings for specific RTX 20 and 30 Series GPUs for improved performance and quality, click here.

Fixed some issues that could cause a crash on startup

Improved stability for lower resolutions

Changed “Fullscreen” mode to non-exclusive, which will improve stability; True fullscreen exclusive mode can still be enabled in the developer settings if desired (found in the Remix graphics menu via Alt-X)

Added Medium and Low graphical setting presets to improve performance on lower spec GPUs. Tuned up the High setting preset to include better volumetric lighting and particle lighting.

Presets now influence DLSS quality level when DLSS is set to “Auto”; custom DLSS quality levels can still be set, same as before

Known issues: