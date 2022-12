Share · View all patches · Build 10196232 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 16:19:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! As a holiday gift to everyone, I'm releasing Chapter 14 early! Enjoy and have a great holiday season!

Changelog:

Two new romanceable characters!

One lewd scene

Two Steam achievements

Plot and romance choices

Very important plot, character, and lore progressions

Handholding

I hope everyone enjoys the new content, and happy holidays!