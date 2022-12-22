Innocent's Purgatory 1.3 launched

Hello Everyone.

A new big update has been released, the list of new features and changes is as follow:

-Improved combat, now enemies have some new moves and bosses have new skills.

-A new type of enemy has been added.

-Two new type of skills are available to use now: slashes and beams.

-Now you can perform a jump attack.

-New WIP map system: I need feedback in what information you guys want to see in the map.

-A new map has been added in the later part of the game

-More quest for facilitating story progress.

-Target lock on system, now you can lock on enemies to make easier the combat.

-Now levels will visually change depending on story progress.