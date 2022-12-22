 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Innocent's purgatory update for 22 December 2022

Innocent's Purgatory 1.3 launched

Share · View all patches · Build 10196182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone.
A new big update has been released, the list of new features and changes is as follow:

-Improved combat, now enemies have some new moves and bosses have new skills.
-A new type of enemy has been added.
-Two new type of skills are available to use now: slashes and beams.
-Now you can perform a jump attack.
-New WIP map system: I need feedback in what information you guys want to see in the map.
-A new map has been added in the later part of the game
-More quest for facilitating story progress.
-Target lock on system, now you can lock on enemies to make easier the combat.
-Now levels will visually change depending on story progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2169271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link