Innocent's Purgatory 1.3 launched

Hello Everyone.
A new big update has been released, the list of new features and changes is as follow:
-Improved combat, now enemies have some new moves and bosses have new skills.
-A new type of enemy has been added.
-Two new type of skills are available to use now: slashes and beams.
-Now you can perform a jump attack.
-New WIP map system: I need feedback in what information you guys want to see in the map.
-A new map has been added in the later part of the game
-More quest for facilitating story progress.
-Target lock on system, now you can lock on enemies to make easier the combat.
-Now levels will visually change depending on story progress.
Changed files in this update