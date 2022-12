Share · View all patches · Build 10196025 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Some Visual Improvements

Added:

Added some Tiles to the edge of the warehouse map

Please Consider Wishlist if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review

Enjoy!