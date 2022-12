Share · View all patches · Build 10196006 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 00:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Again, A New Update And Donutis Simulator Again.

1.The towns outside the map were renovated and a more beautiful environment was made. (ƃɹɐʌ!ʇʎ ɐןן!s)

2.AI the headlights of the vehicles have been added.

3.Added pump pipe texture

We will be waiting for you with the next updates good games.

Pusuu Games