Development update 125

Hello everyone, we’re getting near the end of the year, and so it’s time to get you up to speed on the next update we have planned for you. This will be the 12th update of 2022, making for a nice average of one update every 4 weeks.

It comes with new content & some QoL changes, and it will be out soon.

We have worked on a lot of different areas, and the result is a vast improvement. We have added different kinds of content like new maps; at the same time, this update will also improve loading times while also reducing the total installation size. How did we do that? Keep reading!



Installation & new maps

The total installation size has been reduced. Your game will load slightly quicker as a result. This is in spite of the fact that we have upgraded the Ostfront ground texture quality by 4 times to match the Talvisota visual standard, so you should be able to see a visual improvement in the original “Ostfront” maps, especially in third person mode!

The original set of maps will be expanded as well; we add 4 new maps to multiplayer!

All in all, the installation size will go down by about 1 GB and the optimization will take another step.



QoL

Generally speaking, there’s always room for more Quality of Life. One of the QoL changes is the addition of many vehicle schematic icons, replacing the old and sometimes placeholder schematics.

Another one is the camera shake. The camera shake is one of those things people seem to either love or hate; from now on, it doesn’t matter anymore - the camera shake will become optional!

Another improvement has to do with vehicle damage. On most wheeled vehicles except half-tracks, damage was irreparable if the wheel was blown off; we have now introduced the ability to replace these wheels, which takes a long time for the crew to do, but prevents these vehicles from being permanently unusable, which used to be inconvenient in conquest in particular.



Fixes

As you have already come to expect from us, we are fixing glitches and issues all the time and this update brings a good number of them. Our previous changelog had 52 lines that started with the word “fixed”. For this update, we have prepared a detailed changelog once more, which will be published as soon as possible, see below.

Did you know?

All of our changelogs are posted in the Steam forums

We’re also working on a humanskins overhaul and a sound overhaul, both to be announced.

Any questions you might have can be asked on our Discord server

You can help spread the word on Gates of Hell by linking people to our LinkTree

We plan to do developer Q&A on that Discord server soon! Join by clicking below:

[url=https://discord.com/invite/zyRrWbDV2F]

[/url]