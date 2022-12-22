Waypoints Update

Hello, and happy holidays, Inspector!
We’ve got a whole lot of news for you all for this new Callisto update.
Waypoints!
Sometimes, it may be hard to remember the layout of the Hotel Callisto, and players might need help keeping track of their current objectives. To help remedy that, we’ve created a waypoint system that works alongside the rest of the interactable UI elements you see in the game.
General Updates
- UI-related assets interactivity has been improved, including menus.
- bugs that prevented players from continuing/redoing puzzles have been fixed.
- Exteriors have been refined to eliminate visibility issues.
- Improved interactions with regards to various grabbable aspects.
- Objects you grab are no longer immediately grabbable again despite being far out of range.
- More objects are now grabbable.
- The grab points for various objects have been improved, with unique hand positions in VR.
- Object clipping and graphical issues have been fixed
- Post-processing has been significantly improved, using ACES. Other issues with post processing effects not triggering have been resolved.
- There’s been more content added to the epilogue playable teaser! It’s also re-visitable now if you save, end the game, and re-trigger the ending sequence on returning to the game.
