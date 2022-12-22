SLARPG v1.0.1 Changelog

Hi everyone! Here's the first patch for the game to address a few errors that have been pointed out since launch yesterday.

The title card at the end of the prologue now uses the same background as the title screen.

The alternate entrances to the second town no longer open up immediately after opening the front gate, and now instead open up after completing the town's intro scene to prevent the player from getting stuck.

Melody and Allison can no longer leave the inn in the second town on their own.

Fixed a missing file crash when inspecting the painting in Melody's bedroom with Jodie in the party.

Minor typo fixes.

Other common technical questions are addressed in the FAQ on our website. We hope everyone continues to enjoy the game!