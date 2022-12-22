Beta v0.1 Out Now!

Hello everyone. So it was a tough push to get to beta, but we have finally arrived. Lots of exciting things to try out!
-New FPS Invasion mode in Campaigns (Infinite wave based zombie FPS).
-New 'final battle' mission in Roman Campaign (High difficulty).
-New God power, 'Tornado'.
-Re-written player avatar animation system used in player possession, and FPS Invasion.
-Player controller now has the ability to use multiple weapons, and weapon types(Campaign only).
-New Mongolian empire soldier.
-Projectile physics bug fixed, where larger units had similar hit boxes to smaller units.
-Dozens of other small fixes and changes.
Happy holiday's everyone!
