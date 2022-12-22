The Trading Update III: Contact

When revisiting the trader contact mechanic, we really wanted to create an engaging system that would encourage engineering, automation and problem solving. In addition to finding traders, we’ll leverage this in the future to find destinations for your rockets, answer distress signals, and invite visitors to your station. The process of contacting contacts has been split into a few concepts.

Instead of dozens of contacts constantly spread around the sky, we’re moving to a more logic driven approach of having rules dictate when traders are available. As we transition from our older trader system, into the new one, we are providing the old traders as three separate tiers of contacts. These current contacts have increasing difficulties to contact and hang around for about 20 minutes before they leave and another one takes their place, so you’ll have to find the harder contacts if you want to check out many traders.

Detecting and Resolving

Contacts must be resolved by the dish before it can determine how accurately it is pointed at the contact. The time to resolve is determined by the dish's power output multiplied by the dish alignment, over the contact’s expected resolve wattage. If the contact is resolving too slowly, it likely indicates you are not close to the target at all, and you should try a very different angle since effective power levels scale exponentially with accuracy. Alternately, the contact might have a very high expected wattage, and your current dish just isnt big enough to resolve it in a reasonable time. The resolving process only uses 10% of the actual power your dish is set to.

Interrogating

Once you have resolved the contacts position, you’ll be able to press the interrogate button. Similar to resolving, you’ll need to land enough wattage on the contact, but fortunately the interrogation dialog will inform you of the current calculations. Unfortunately, Interrogation does have a hard minimum, and if the dish is not pointed well enough, or the power is too low, you won't be able to start the process. Interrogation also has a time requirement, with harder contacts taking significantly longer, so you’ll want to use high wattages to ensure you finish before the trader moves on. Once interrogation is complete, you can land the trader just as before.

Once we receive feedback we’ll review our plans for contacts in motion, contacts with more strict visibility requirements, resolving contacts while rotating dishes, and manual control of all dish operations.

Satellite Dishes

As part of the new trader contact system you will need to make use of the existing and new satellite dishes. There are two new dishes, small and large, making the existing one the medium dish. They all work in a similar way but each size of dish uses much more power than the previous one, this extra power is needed to effectively contact traders.

The new Small Satellite Dish looks and behaves similar to the existing Medium Dish but is smaller. The Large Satellite Dish is an extremely large fixed dish structure. Visually, instead of the dish rotating and tilting the sensor is on a gantry. Functionally it still works in the same way as the other dishes.

The time to rotate these dishes increases as you go up in size. The small dish is very fast while the large dish will take several minutes to rotate 180 degrees.

Your support makes this possible

Over the last year, we’ve completely refactored the net code making multiplayer more stable, we’re continuing to improve the connectivity, and we’ve improved some big systems to allow us to bring you better content and new game loops. All this while transitioning to a weekly update cycle.

All the community support, feedback, and involvement have made this possible. So thank you!

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a huge difference to the project. We've been working hard for the last five years, and feel confident the game has substantially improved over this time. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing DLC that we've made to allow those who enjoy the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to use in-game.

Change Log v0.2.3759.18228