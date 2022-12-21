 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thread update for 21 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10195693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1.0
December 21, 2022

  • Added support for controllers.

  • Updated to Godot Engine 3.5.1 from 3.4.4.

  • Bugs

  • Fixed issue where keybinds would be automatically set to left click when clicking on the keybind button.

  • Fixed visual bug where the player could sometimes be seen behind through the back of room transition pipes.

  • Fixed bug where buttons hanging on threads would be longer than intended sometimes.

  • Fixed map legend to show the correct key to press to place a pin even if it has been re-mapped from its default.

  • Fixed bug where the hud would be invisible when returning to the first room of the game.

  • Fixed bug where the pause menu UI couldn’t be seen during parts of cutscenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989151
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link