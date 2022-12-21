Patch Notes 1.0.1.0

1.0.1.0

December 21, 2022

Added support for controllers.

Updated to Godot Engine 3.5.1 from 3.4.4.

Bugs

Fixed issue where keybinds would be automatically set to left click when clicking on the keybind button.

Fixed visual bug where the player could sometimes be seen behind through the back of room transition pipes.

Fixed bug where buttons hanging on threads would be longer than intended sometimes.

Fixed map legend to show the correct key to press to place a pin even if it has been re-mapped from its default.

Fixed bug where the hud would be invisible when returning to the first room of the game.