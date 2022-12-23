 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 23 December 2022

Update 25 - The Last Patch of 2022!

Build 10195643

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update fixes a handful of minor bugs with Steam Achievements and matchmaking.

  • We've fixed several bugs that prevented players from earning several achievements
  • Players can now accompany Barry to a fiery death and still earn the appropriate achievement
  • Resolved a minor bug with Quick Play

For everyone at Stray Bombay, we hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season! We really appreciate everyone's support over our first year, and can't wait to show you what we have planned for 2023!

