Update 25 - The Last Patch of 2022!

This small update fixes a handful of minor bugs with Steam Achievements and matchmaking.

We've fixed several bugs that prevented players from earning several achievements

Players can now accompany Barry to a fiery death and still earn the appropriate achievement

Resolved a minor bug with Quick Play

For everyone at Stray Bombay, we hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season! We really appreciate everyone's support over our first year, and can't wait to show you what we have planned for 2023!