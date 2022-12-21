Respec potion and music update

-Added option to respec mastery through Morana's Blood potion.

-Potion is guaranteed drop from Krampus and Bear Demigod. There is one in the library and one somewhere else. Some other mobs can also drop it with a very small chance.

-Currently, this potion is not craftable.

-Updates music melodies, removed 5 old (out of 50 existing ones), and replaced them with new ones.

-Marked desert and ocean areas so that they play specific music more suited for them.

-Changed melody which starts at Necromancer island quest.

-Added more skeleton archers to Necromancer island.

-Small thing, but now a player can progress and can also eat a standard apple in place of a witch apple to progress that quest in case he drops somewhere quest item.