Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 December 2022

Respec potion and music update

Build 10195619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added option to respec mastery through Morana's Blood potion.
-Potion is guaranteed drop from Krampus and Bear Demigod. There is one in the library and one somewhere else. Some other mobs can also drop it with a very small chance.
-Currently, this potion is not craftable.
-Updates music melodies, removed 5 old (out of 50 existing ones), and replaced them with new ones.
-Marked desert and ocean areas so that they play specific music more suited for them.
-Changed melody which starts at Necromancer island quest.
-Added more skeleton archers to Necromancer island.
-Small thing, but now a player can progress and can also eat a standard apple in place of a witch apple to progress that quest in case he drops somewhere quest item.

