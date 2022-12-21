-Added option to respec mastery through Morana's Blood potion.
-Potion is guaranteed drop from Krampus and Bear Demigod. There is one in the library and one somewhere else. Some other mobs can also drop it with a very small chance.
-Currently, this potion is not craftable.
-Updates music melodies, removed 5 old (out of 50 existing ones), and replaced them with new ones.
-Marked desert and ocean areas so that they play specific music more suited for them.
-Changed melody which starts at Necromancer island quest.
-Added more skeleton archers to Necromancer island.
-Small thing, but now a player can progress and can also eat a standard apple in place of a witch apple to progress that quest in case he drops somewhere quest item.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 December 2022
Respec potion and music update
-Added option to respec mastery through Morana's Blood potion.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update