No Fair Play update for 21 December 2022

Bugs and More (Update 0.44)

Build 10195603

The last update introduced a lot of new bugs and I'm really sorry about that.
Thanks to "Boonk", "Fissh", "wsuy", "개인디코" and "bacon" who sent me a detailed report, I was able to reproduce these issues.

Localization :

Added Korean language for the tutorial, thanks to "Fissh".

Critical bugs :
  • Players could join a lobby even if the capacity was exceeded. Now they will be automatically kicked.
  • A bot appeared when a player was kicked because he joined an already full session.
  • The ingame menu didn't load if you joined a game already in progress which made impossible to leave the game.
  • Private servers weren't hidden from the list of servers.
Other Bugs :
  • Tooltips in the host menu were no longer displayed since the VR update.
  • The IK leg system was blocked after a goal.
Game Performance :
  • Slightly improved the performance of the "Training Day" map by reducing the number of lights.
  • Reducing the number of polygons of the main character
  • Improved player and bot spawn speed
  • Now the game is launched with minimum graphics setting by default.
What next ?

As I said before, I'm working on a new game mode based on the parkour system, that can be played solo (or not) here is a small pic :

Unfortunately this kind of new features increased the game code complexity with new possible bugs.

Note : I heard it's the winter sale tomorrow ;)

