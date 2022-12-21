Bugs and More (Update 0.44)

The last update introduced a lot of new bugs and I'm really sorry about that.

Thanks to "Boonk", "Fissh", "wsuy", "개인디코" and "bacon" who sent me a detailed report, I was able to reproduce these issues.

Localization :

Added Korean language for the tutorial, thanks to "Fissh".

Critical bugs :

Players could join a lobby even if the capacity was exceeded. Now they will be automatically kicked.

A bot appeared when a player was kicked because he joined an already full session.

The ingame menu didn't load if you joined a game already in progress which made impossible to leave the game.

Private servers weren't hidden from the list of servers.

Other Bugs :

Tooltips in the host menu were no longer displayed since the VR update.

The IK leg system was blocked after a goal.

Game Performance :

Slightly improved the performance of the "Training Day" map by reducing the number of lights.

Reducing the number of polygons of the main character

Improved player and bot spawn speed

Now the game is launched with minimum graphics setting by default.

What next ?

As I said before, I'm working on a new game mode based on the parkour system, that can be played solo (or not) here is a small pic :



Unfortunately this kind of new features increased the game code complexity with new possible bugs.

Note : I heard it's the winter sale tomorrow ;)