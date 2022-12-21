Bugs and More (Update 0.44)

The last update introduced a lot of new bugs and I'm really sorry about that.
Thanks to "Boonk", "Fissh", "wsuy", "개인디코" and "bacon" who sent me a detailed report, I was able to reproduce these issues.
Localization :
Added Korean language for the tutorial, thanks to "Fissh".
Critical bugs :
- Players could join a lobby even if the capacity was exceeded. Now they will be automatically kicked.
- A bot appeared when a player was kicked because he joined an already full session.
- The ingame menu didn't load if you joined a game already in progress which made impossible to leave the game.
- Private servers weren't hidden from the list of servers.
Other Bugs :
- Tooltips in the host menu were no longer displayed since the VR update.
- The IK leg system was blocked after a goal.
Game Performance :
- Slightly improved the performance of the "Training Day" map by reducing the number of lights.
- Reducing the number of polygons of the main character
- Improved player and bot spawn speed
- Now the game is launched with minimum graphics setting by default.
What next ?
As I said before, I'm working on a new game mode based on the parkour system, that can be played solo (or not) here is a small pic :
Unfortunately this kind of new features increased the game code complexity with new possible bugs.
Note : I heard it's the winter sale tomorrow ;)
Changed files in this update