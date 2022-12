0.10.12 (InDev, Testing, and Main Branch)

Fixed a load issue tied to inEnvironment furniture (loading with no tools issue)

Fixed Agoost curtains not opening

One last quick patch before I break up for the holidays. This one was a save corruption so pretty important. Continue to post issues and I'll get to them after the new years. Hope you're all enjoying the content and all have a great break. Thank you so much for the support this year.

Greg