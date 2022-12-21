V0.9.0 - New Character Dasher + Summoning Rework

New Character: Dasher!

Transform into a deer and stomp through hordes of enemies!

Summoning Rework

New summoning perks have been added and old summoning perks have been changed to hopefully provide greater build flexibility.

Ghost Friend

Ghost Friend now attacks much faster and can trigger on-hit effects, making it valuable companion for burn/freeze/lightning builds (yes I know it was bugged for a few patches and triggered on-hit effects anyways, but the bug is now a feature!).

Magic Scythe

Magic Daggers are removed and now the upgrade tree is focused on powering up the Magic Scythe! Its damage increases based on your bullet damage and move speed.

(New) Magic Spear

Stab through monsters with a set of magic spear summons! These deal more damage based on your max HP, and are a good fit for tankier builds.

(New) Trainer + Frenzy

The Trainer and Frenzy upgrades trees focuses on summon damage and summon attack speed respectively. These upgrades perks are great for builds that focus on having summons do most of the damage.

Other Changes

Character/Gun Menu Rework

With the increasing amount of characters and guns added to the game, the character and gun selection menu was getting a little overcrowded. These menus have been slightly reworked for better readability.



Soul Hearts

Some new upgrades focus on giving players a new type of HP, giving some more variety to defensive options.

Happy Holidays!

