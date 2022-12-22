Happy Holidays!

Today, in celebration of the holiday season, we are excited to announce a special update we’ve been working on!

From the Christmas season, to the New Year, to our fifth anniversary, we have plenty to be thankful for, and we’re happy to unveil the potentially largest holiday update yet.

We hope you’re just as excited as we are.! Without further ado, let’s get right into it:

SCP-2536 Reimplementation

What’s a holiday update without a Christmas tree?

SCP-2536 is back and better than ever! Featuring a reworked loot table and improved graphics, ‘The Gift That Keeps On Giving’ is ready to spread some holiday cheer.!

SCP-1576 — Edisonian Afterlife Communicator

Some say that knowledge is power, others believe that knowing the right things at the right time can change a life. How about you consult the experts on the matter— the dead!

SCP-1576 is a new item SCP with the ability to communicate with the deceased. After a brief windup, you’ll be given a few seconds to communicate with any spectators waiting to respawn. But, with only one communication output, it may be difficult to tell who’s who! No one said that talking to the countless dead would be easy…

SCP-1576 is an item we’ve been sitting on for a while. Originally intended for a Halloween update, we’ve decided to spice things up this Christmas season. Currently only available as a gift from SCP-2536, the Edisonian Afterlife Communicator will be a special treat not found on every round.

SCP-559 — Birthday Time!

Sometimes, realising your own mortality can be scary. Don’t you wish you could be a kid again? Well, with SCP-559, you can experience the joy for just one more day.

SCP-559 is a new environmental SCP that spawns randomly around the Facility, akin to SCP-2536. Upon getting close, players will be able to blow out the candles, and experience the joy of childhood once again. With this, you’ll receive a shrunken player model, an increase in stamina and movement speed, a decrease in weapon handling stats, and a slight voice pitch shift.

SCP-559 is an SCP made with the intention of being fun, above all else. Whilst it’s not necessarily something you’ll see in the base game, we’re happy to give you all an anniversary we’ll both never forget. Here’s to the fifth year of SCP: Secret Laboratory!

SCP-956 — The Child-Breaker

Now you may be thinking, “Wow, with a name like that, what does SCP-956 do?” That’s a good question.

SCP-956 is a second new environmental SCP, appearing in secret in the corners of most rooms. When a player underneath the effects of SCP-559 stays in a room containing SCP-956 for too long, █████████ █████ ████ ██████.

SCP-956 ████ ██ █ ██████ ███ ███████ ██ ████████, ██ ███ SCP-559 ██████. ███ ███████ █ █████████ candy ███████ ██ ██████ ██ ████?

███ piñata █ █████ ███ █████ ██ ██ ██████, ██ ██ ████. ██████████ █ ███ █████ ██ ██████ ██ ████ Site-02.

Keep an eye out!

Miscellaneous Tweaks

We’ve also taken the time to introduce some new features. From various holiday decorations to balance changes and bug fixes, this update also brings some well needed fine tuning to the 12.0.0 update.

Holiday Cheer

Added a new main menu background.

Reimplemented the Christmas main menu theme.

Reimplemented the Chaos Insurgency express.

Replaced SCP-173 with a more snowy model.

Retextured SCP-173’s Tantrum effect to be more festive.

SCP-173 explodes into holiday spirit upon death.

Filled the mugs in the Facility with hot cocoa.

Added plenty of festive decorations.

SCP-018 has been converted into a Christmas ornament.

The chilly season is here! You might spot your breath if you look hard enough.

Re-added the Pink Candy. You’re welcome.

Balance changes

Improved SCP-049-2’s hit registration.

Increased SCP-049-2’s melee hit damage.

Increased SCP-939’s melee hit damage.

Increased SCP-939’s stamina regeneration time.

SCP-096 and SCP-079 will now no longer spawn as the only two SCPs.

SCP-096 can no longer spawn as the only SCP.

SCP-079 no longer loses AP to switch to an adjacent camera.

Adjusted SCP-079’s door locking AP cost.

SCP-106 now spawns with zero vigor.

Bug Fixes and Backend Improvements

Reimplemented Overwatch mode.

Improved how PlayerIDs cycle.

Fixed an issue where SCP-173 could result in a game soft lock.

Fixed a bug letting you clip out of bounds at the Heavy Containment Zone-Entrance Zone checkpoint.

Happy holidays, and see you in the dark.

~ Northwood Studios