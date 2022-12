Share · View all patches · Build 10195327 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 22:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This is the big Update...

New in game Shops - weapon upgrades and new pickups

Rebalanced Gameplay

New triggering system

Updated Boss systems and animations

Improved Navigation guides

plus hundreds of small changes through out the game.

Alot of time has gone into improving Twin Ruin, I hope you Enjoy.