Improved Gamepad Detection - Update 02

Happy holidays!

Quick update this week. We've improved Depths' input detection. Some users were reporting problems with the game detecting their gamepad, this is now addressed. Input should now work for the most commonly used controllers (Xbox, PS4, PS5, etc.). Input will now also work if you have multiple controllers plugged in at the same time. Hell, if you want to have two people fight to steer the ship at the same time, you can do that. If you want one person to operate the guns while the other steers, you can do that too.

If you do still run into any problems, just let us know and and please note what controller you are using and the specific problems you are having. While we work on fixing your specific problem, the keyboard and mouse controls will work perfectly. Many players actually prefer that layout due to the better aiming it allows.

As a reminder, at any time you can hit the F5 key and it will switch the key from autodetecting input, to hardcoding it to keyboard. Hitting it again will hard code it to Controller. A third time will bring it back to auto detect.

Thanks all! See you next year,

BSG