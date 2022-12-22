 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bartender Hustle update for 22 December 2022

Update 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10195278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello bartenders!

The 1.7.0 adds new unlockables to the game, plus other updates and fixes. If you've already been playing the game for a while, you will automatically receive some unlocks. Updates listed below!

• Added 3 new cocktails
• Added 5 new achievements
• Added unlockable profile backgrounds
• Added unlockable trading cards
• Added unlockable badges
• Added unlockable emoticons
• Revised lighting and collision in some environments
• Fixed Arcade mode recipe sometimes getting stuck on wrong recipe
• Fixed cat sometimes not interactable in Story
• Fixed issue with sometimes looping dialogue
• Fixed some issues caused by spamming UI
• Fixed possible error in cutscene
• Fixed error in recipe manager

Check out the new cocktails!

Classic

An old-fashioned style cocktail with a deep orange appearance, the Classic features a fine balance of classic liqueur flavors including orange and cherry.

Eagle's Dream

The Eagle's Dream is a somewhat sweet cocktail featuring egg white and Crème de Violette, giving it a bright appearance and a hint of violet color.

Planter's Punch

An official cocktail with a disputed origin and many variations, the Planter's Punch may have been invented by a Jamaican planter's wife who concocted it to cool down their workers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1153211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link