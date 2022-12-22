Update 1.7.0

Hello bartenders!
The 1.7.0 adds new unlockables to the game, plus other updates and fixes. If you've already been playing the game for a while, you will automatically receive some unlocks. Updates listed below!
• Added 3 new cocktails
• Added 5 new achievements
• Added unlockable profile backgrounds
• Added unlockable trading cards
• Added unlockable badges
• Added unlockable emoticons
• Revised lighting and collision in some environments
• Fixed Arcade mode recipe sometimes getting stuck on wrong recipe
• Fixed cat sometimes not interactable in Story
• Fixed issue with sometimes looping dialogue
• Fixed some issues caused by spamming UI
• Fixed possible error in cutscene
• Fixed error in recipe manager
Check out the new cocktails!
Classic
An old-fashioned style cocktail with a deep orange appearance, the Classic features a fine balance of classic liqueur flavors including orange and cherry.
Eagle's Dream
The Eagle's Dream is a somewhat sweet cocktail featuring egg white and Crème de Violette, giving it a bright appearance and a hint of violet color.
Planter's Punch
An official cocktail with a disputed origin and many variations, the Planter's Punch may have been invented by a Jamaican planter's wife who concocted it to cool down their workers.
