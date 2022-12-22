Update 1.7.0

Hello bartenders!

The 1.7.0 adds new unlockables to the game, plus other updates and fixes. If you've already been playing the game for a while, you will automatically receive some unlocks. Updates listed below!

• Added 3 new cocktails

• Added 5 new achievements

• Added unlockable profile backgrounds

• Added unlockable trading cards

• Added unlockable badges

• Added unlockable emoticons

• Revised lighting and collision in some environments

• Fixed Arcade mode recipe sometimes getting stuck on wrong recipe

• Fixed cat sometimes not interactable in Story

• Fixed issue with sometimes looping dialogue

• Fixed some issues caused by spamming UI

• Fixed possible error in cutscene

• Fixed error in recipe manager

Check out the new cocktails!

Classic

An old-fashioned style cocktail with a deep orange appearance, the Classic features a fine balance of classic liqueur flavors including orange and cherry.

Eagle's Dream

The Eagle's Dream is a somewhat sweet cocktail featuring egg white and Crème de Violette, giving it a bright appearance and a hint of violet color.

Planter's Punch

An official cocktail with a disputed origin and many variations, the Planter's Punch may have been invented by a Jamaican planter's wife who concocted it to cool down their workers.