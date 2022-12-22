Time Trials and Global Leaderboards are now available! Here’s how the features work:

Time Trials

Select the Time Trials option from the Main Menu. You must be connected to Steam to access Time Trials and Leaderboards. Navigate between leaderboard pages to select a level and start playing. You can…

-Replay races for new personal bests

-Earn medals by beating bronze, silver, and gold times

-Compete against friends and players around the world

Leaderboards

Your best time and Steam username will be automatically uploaded at the end of the race. From the finish screen, you can see the top 10 times for the level. Leaderboards for all levels are also visible in the Time Trial Level Select.