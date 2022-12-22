 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost but Lucid update for 22 December 2022

Time Trials and Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 10195276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time Trials and Global Leaderboards are now available! Here’s how the features work:

Time Trials
Select the Time Trials option from the Main Menu. You must be connected to Steam to access Time Trials and Leaderboards. Navigate between leaderboard pages to select a level and start playing. You can…
-Replay races for new personal bests
-Earn medals by beating bronze, silver, and gold times
-Compete against friends and players around the world

Leaderboards
Your best time and Steam username will be automatically uploaded at the end of the race. From the finish screen, you can see the top 10 times for the level. Leaderboards for all levels are also visible in the Time Trial Level Select.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link