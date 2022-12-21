Early Access Update 8: Regular Update THREE

Welcome to Regular Update number THREE! (total Early Access update number 8)

This will be the third of many major updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.

This update features numerous fixes, improvements and balancing changes. Especially new is Level 6 is now out and playable - if you can survive that long! This is "The Takiyasha Ornamental Water Garden" which introduces a new type of environmental hazard; water. Water slows both players and monsters down.

Another major change is that after months of bug-hunting I finally fixed the "out of bounds array issue" which I had stopped crashing in the first major update. Turns out it was an audio emitter issue, with object deletion getting out of synch when a lot of stuff was happening on screen - and this is a game where a lot of stuff happens on screen!

Updated to version 1.6.0.1

New: Level 6, The Takiyasha Ornamental Water Garden has been added!

New: Level 6 enemies have been added!

Fix: Nerve Gas could be defended against but Fun Balls could not, which was the wrong way around.

New: Added object of environmental hazard of Water which slows both players and monsters.

New: Added player water effects.

New: Added code for environmental hazard of Lava which damages players only.

Fix: Bikaver Special Evade "Hussar Charge" now checks for elevation off terrain or collidable objects to prevent getting feet stuck when landing.

Fix: Level 4 Boss Special Dash Attack now checks for elevation off terrain or collidable objects to prevent getting feet stuck when landing.

Fix: Player temperory SWAG power-up buffs audio now plays once instead of looping infinitely which it was never supposed to do.

Fix: Finally found the source of the Out Of Bounds Index Array when buying swag. If in doubt blame SFXemitters ... Swag/parcel buying audio now schedules off after 500ms. Crash for this issue had already been fixed in Regular Update 1.

Fix: Audio listener now references the position of the player object but uses the camera/screen rotation.

Fix: Audio descriptions for areas of sounds are back to normal and workaround for audio issues based on camera position have been removed.

Change: Removed distance checks for Exit Node placement from Preload Group which was introduced to workaround the original audio listener bug which I initially mistook for something else and is now fixed.

Fix: Finally found the source of the Out Of Bounds Index Array when buying swag. If in doubt blame SFXemitters ... Swag/parcel buying audio now schedules off after 500ms. Crash for this issue had already been fixed in Regular Update 1.

Fix: Audio listener now references the position of the player object but uses the camera/screen rotation.

Fix: Audio descriptions for areas of sounds are back to normal and workaround for audio issues based on camera position have been removed.

Change: Removed distance checks for Exit Node placement from Preload Group which was introduced to workaround the original audio listener bug which I initially mistook for something else and is now fixed.

New: Level 4 Enemy Boss Monster portraits for level, loading and saved game have been added. Thick thighs save lives.

Merry Christmas and see you in the 2023 with Regular Update 4! ːsteamthumbsupː