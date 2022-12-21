Early Access Update 8: Regular Update THREE

Welcome to Regular Update number THREE! (total Early Access update number 8)
This will be the third of many major updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.
This update features numerous fixes, improvements and balancing changes. Especially new is Level 6 is now out and playable - if you can survive that long! This is "The Takiyasha Ornamental Water Garden" which introduces a new type of environmental hazard; water. Water slows both players and monsters down.
Another major change is that after months of bug-hunting I finally fixed the "out of bounds array issue" which I had stopped crashing in the first major update. Turns out it was an audio emitter issue, with object deletion getting out of synch when a lot of stuff was happening on screen - and this is a game where a lot of stuff happens on screen!
- Updated to version 1.6.0.1
- New: Level 6, The Takiyasha Ornamental Water Garden has been added!
- New: Level 6 enemies have been added!
- Fix: Nerve Gas could be defended against but Fun Balls could not, which was the wrong way around.
- New: Added object of environmental hazard of Water which slows both players and monsters.
- New: Added player water effects.
- New: Added code for environmental hazard of Lava which damages players only.
- Fix: Bikaver Special Evade "Hussar Charge" now checks for elevation off terrain or collidable objects to prevent getting feet stuck when landing.
- Fix: Level 4 Boss Special Dash Attack now checks for elevation off terrain or collidable objects to prevent getting feet stuck when landing.
- Fix: Player temperory SWAG power-up buffs audio now plays once instead of looping infinitely which it was never supposed to do.
- Fix: Finally found the source of the Out Of Bounds Index Array when buying swag. If in doubt blame SFXemitters ... Swag/parcel buying audio now schedules off after 500ms. Crash for this issue had already been fixed in Regular Update 1.
- Fix: Audio listener now references the position of the player object but uses the camera/screen rotation.
- Fix: Audio descriptions for areas of sounds are back to normal and workaround for audio issues based on camera position have been removed.
- Change: Removed distance checks for Exit Node placement from Preload Group which was introduced to workaround the original audio listener bug which I initially mistook for something else and is now fixed.
- New: Level 4 Enemy Boss Monster portraits for level, loading and saved game have been added. Thick thighs save lives.
Merry Christmas and see you in the 2023 with Regular Update 4! ːsteamthumbsupː
Changed files in this update