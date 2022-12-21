Events at Unity Farm Closed Beta II is NOW LIVE

Titan1Studios is thrilled to announce that CLOSED BETA II for Events at Unity Farm is NOW LIVE!

Settle in this Holiday Season with Ruth, Alliss and the haunting but rich narrative of the Bowie Family on Unity Farm. Explore our fresh-take on Open-World VR where you'll solve intuitive puzzles and engage in riveting Magic Shooter combat against a variety of creatures from folklore, steampunk science, and the Undead!

The beta will run between December 21st and January 3rd.

NEW LOCATION(S)

The Barn

NEW STORY CONTENT

Alliss and Ruth Dialogue (Revised for Game Flow)

Cinematics

FEATURE IMPROVEMENTS

Book Hover

Avatar Responsivness

Quick Step / Dodge

Alliss Animations and VFX

Lady of Straw (LOS)

Risen AI

Render Pipeline Upgrade

Sequence improvements

VFX Updates

Stability and Performance

If you have previously requested access to our Closed Beta but have yet to test the game, this is your chance! We value community feedback and are committed to making this the best game possible on Steam VR.

NOTE: If you already played our first closed beta during Scream Fest, please delete your save game data. Many features have been improved, and as such these folders will contain corrupted user data.

To do so, please delete the following folder:

.../Users/"Windows User"/AppData/LocalLow/Titan1Studios/Events At Unity Farm

Replace "Windows User" with your user name.

Head over to the EVENTS AT UNITY FARM Store Page to reserve your spot for Closed Beta and don't forget to follow us on our Socials to stay up-to-date!

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/eventsatunityfarm

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/eventsatunityfarm/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/titan1studios

REDDIT: https://www.reddit.com/r/eventsatunityfarm/