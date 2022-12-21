Version 0.30

0.30 Fixed the orange spitter boss on level 5's third stage, there was a bug where the helper towers helper bullets would automatically kill it, this made the boss too easy. Fixed the bug where the level completed notification would play twice at the end of level 5. Challenge mode added. Challenges 1 to 5 added. Challenge mode unlocks once the last current level is beaten (24 at time of posting). Text color options added. Text colors settings will be remembered between game sessions. Achievements for challenge mode added. Achievements for collecting points added.