Bouncy Bunnies Early Access 2.0

Hi there!

We're excited to announce the Early Access 2.0 of our beloved game, Bouncy Bunnies! We've been working hard to bring you an even better experience, and we can't wait for you to get your hands on it.

First and foremost, we've improved our host and join backend, so you can get into games faster and with fewer hiccups. Trust us, your bunnies will thank you.

But that's not all! We've also added new gameplay mechanics that will keep you on your toes and keep the action fresh. Plus, we've spruced up our menus and added some new settings to give you even more control over your gameplay experience.

And, to get you into the holiday spirit, we're releasing a free Christmas DLC that will transport you to a beautiful winter land. You'll be able to hop and bounce through a snowy wonderland, surrounded by festive decorations and all the cheer of the season.

We can't wait for you to join us in this Early Access 2.0 update, and we hope you have a hoppy holiday season!

Sincerely,

The Bouncy Bunnies Team