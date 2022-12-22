 Skip to content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 22 December 2022

Another PC Hotfix is available!

Build 10195020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. On top of further overall stability improvements it also introduces a number of fixes, including:

  • fixes to photo mode,
  • fixes to the Arabic language in the game,
  • fix to the bug with toxicity stuck at max level,
  • Steam Deck improvements,
  • and more.

The game version won’t change.

If you’re experiencing any issues with the game, please send a report to our support via their website. This will greatly help us in tracking and resolving the problems. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

The Witcher 3 Content Depot 292031
The Witcher 3 x64 Windows Binaries Depot 292032
The Witcher 3 Uncensored Metadata Store Depot 292034
The Witcher 3 Speech PL Depot 292035
The Witcher 3 Speech EN Depot 292036
The Witcher 3 Speech DE Depot 292037
The Witcher 3 Speech FR Depot 292038
The Witcher 3 Speech RU Depot 292039
The Witcher 3 Speech JP Depot 292040
The Witcher 3 Speech BR Depot 292041
The Witcher 3 Exe Depot 292042
EP1 Speech PL Depot 292043
EP1 Speech EN Depot 292044
EP1 Speech DE Depot 292045
EP1 Speech FR Depot 292046
EP1 Speech RU Depot 292047
EP1 Speech JP Depot 292048
EP1 Speech BR Depot 292049
EP2 Speech PL Depot 310612
EP2 Speech EN Depot 310613
EP2 Speech DE Depot 310614
EP2 Speech FR Depot 310615
EP2 Speech RU Depot 310616
EP2 Speech JP Depot 310617
EP2 Speech BR Depot 310618
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Temerian Armor Set (370000) Depot Depot 370000
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Beard and Hairstyle Set (370001) Depot Depot 370001
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Alternative Look for Yennefer (370002) Depot Depot 370002
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Contract: Missing Miners (370003) Depot Depot 370003
The Witcher 3 Speech KR Depot 370007
The Witcher 3 Speech CN Depot 370008
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Nilfgaardian Armor Set (373950) Depot Depot 373950
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Elite Crossbow Set (373951) Depot Depot 373951
EP1 Speech ZHS Depot 373952
EP1 Speech KO Depot 373953
EP2 Speech ZHS Depot 373954
EP2 Speech KO Depot 373955
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Fool's Gold (376390) Depot Depot 376390
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 'Ballad Heroes' Neutral Gwent Card Set (376391) Depot Depot 376391
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 11 (378640) Depot Depot 378640
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 12 (378641) Depot Depot 378641
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 13 (378642) Depot Depot 378642
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 14 (378643) Depot Depot 378643
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 15 (378644) Depot Depot 378644
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 16 (378645) Depot Depot 378645
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 17 (378646) Depot Depot 378646
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 18 (378647) Depot Depot 378647
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 19 (378648) Depot Depot 378648
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC 20 (378649) Depot Depot 378649
