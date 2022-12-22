Another PC Hotfix is available!

We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. On top of further overall stability improvements it also introduces a number of fixes, including:

fixes to photo mode,

fixes to the Arabic language in the game,

fix to the bug with toxicity stuck at max level,

Steam Deck improvements,

and more.

The game version won’t change.

If you’re experiencing any issues with the game, please send a report to our support via their website. This will greatly help us in tracking and resolving the problems. Thank you!