Another PC Hotfix is available!

We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. On top of further overall stability improvements it also introduces a number of fixes, including:
- fixes to photo mode,
- fixes to the Arabic language in the game,
- fix to the bug with toxicity stuck at max level,
- Steam Deck improvements,
- and more.
The game version won’t change.
If you’re experiencing any issues with the game, please send a report to our support via their website. This will greatly help us in tracking and resolving the problems. Thank you!
Changed files in this update