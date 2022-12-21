Gummy Dummy Battles update to version BETA 1.3!

Hi folks, Christmas is coming!
In the mission deployment phase, you can now check whether respawn is enabled.
I improved the small panel (next to the menu button) that shows the current game type.
I added the remaining missions to the first batch of missions.
I added the second batch of missions, The Happy Farm, and there are ten missions for now.
As you may have already understood, animals are a central theme of this game.
New missions will be introduced soon, certainly before Christmas Eve.
Changed files in this update