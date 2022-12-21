 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gummy Dummy Battles update for 21 December 2022

Gummy Dummy Battles update to version BETA 1.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 10195004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks, Christmas is coming!

  • In the mission deployment phase, you can now check whether respawn is enabled.

  • I improved the small panel (next to the menu button) that shows the current game type.

  • I added the remaining missions to the first batch of missions.

  • I added the second batch of missions, The Happy Farm, and there are ten missions for now.
    As you may have already understood, animals are a central theme of this game.

New missions will be introduced soon, certainly before Christmas Eve.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2222261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link