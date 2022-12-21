Patch 0.0.6D.6

New body armors added

Vehicle stability changes

Changes to autosave that made it not lag the game reverted due to data loss

Note about the autosave stuff: The lag during the autosave is absolutely awful, I am working towards getting something working that won't destroy your FPS while it's happening, but I also don't really consider data loss acceptable when saving, so I'm reverting it back to lagging instead of possibly losing stuff. Sincere apologies to anyone who lost data because of these attempted fixes.