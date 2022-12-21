 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 21 December 2022

Patch 0.0.6D.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10194987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  • New body armors added
  • Vehicle stability changes
  • Changes to autosave that made it not lag the game reverted due to data loss

Note about the autosave stuff: The lag during the autosave is absolutely awful, I am working towards getting something working that won't destroy your FPS while it's happening, but I also don't really consider data loss acceptable when saving, so I'm reverting it back to lagging instead of possibly losing stuff. Sincere apologies to anyone who lost data because of these attempted fixes.

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link