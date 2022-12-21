The Tavern is OPEN

Foolish doctors. You dare tempt fate yet again?

The Slaughtered Goat Tavern is NOW AVAILABLE for you to enter.

If you dare...



Indeed, this latest update to adds the much anticipated tavern level to the cliffs of Gloomwood.

And as you can see, it's much more than just a rotten old building to explore. Inside is the deadliest foe you've yet to encounter. And the son of a bitch has the key to get out.

Steal it from him, take it off his corpse, turn tail and ignore the tavern all together. It matters not. You'll never survive the night. Not on Blood Moon anyway.

However, this update also adds the more lenient CRESCENT MOON difficulty. With easier enemies, more resources and yes, yes...

QUICKSAVING. (F6 / F9)

(You can also use quicksaves for higher difficulties in the user.ini by setting AllowQuicksave 1, you filth)

On top of that are all new terrifying animations for the huntsmen, some new and improved voice lines, interactive telescopes, improved mantling, fixes, changes, additions and more.

Thus ends our updates for Gloomwood in 2022!

Since our Early Access launch just a short 4 months ago we've been hard at work taking your feedback and applying it directly to the game's development. And this last update for the year is a tribute to that.

We hope you enjoy it, continue to enjoy Gloomwood, and are happy to keep contributing to it's continued development and success.

We'll see you all in the Market District in 2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150760/Gloomwood/

FULL PATCH NOTES

Gloomwood Early Access Changelog v0.1.219

GENERAL

Telescopes are now interactable and can be used to view into the distance:

Use interact to enter/exit the telescope view

Use mouselook to turn the telescope

Use the mouse wheel to zoom in/out

Hanging ceiling lamps can now be destroyed by Undertaker slug rounds and other projectiles

Stove grates can now be opened and used as a fire source

Explosive barrels now deal 500 damage (up from 150)

QUICKSAVE / QUICKLOAD:

Currently limited to Crescent difficulty

The option 'AllowQuicksave' in the user.ini will allow quicksave and quickload on any difficulty

This option will be integrated into the upcoming Custom Difficulty settings

Quicksave slot added to Save/Load Menu

Bound to F6/F9 by default and can be changed in user.ini

NEW DIFFICULTY: CRESCENT

Easy difficulty for those who want a more relaxed/exploratory experience

50% incoming damage against Player

80% of normal footstep audio range

Max health/ammo pickups

Low AI presence

70% AI combat movement and attack speed

70% AI projectile speed

80% AI sight angle

90% AI hear range

Allows quicksaving (F6)/quickloading (F9)

AI: HUNTSMEN

Huntsmen animations have been reworked to better capture their sickly, menacing nature

Huntsmen footstep and death fall sound FX have been reworked

Axe Woodsmen can now close the gap with a running axe charge attack

NEW AREA: TAVERN INTERIOR

Added the tavern interior area connected to the coastal cliffs

Beware what lurks within!

AREA: FISHERY

Added a telescope in the boat house attic room

Detailed the Foreman's office

Moved the front warehouse door controls to the Front Office and added signage

Improved cliff clipping

AREA: COASTAL CLIFFS

The shotgun pickup has been moved into the Tavern

Tweaked the pathing of a few areas to improve AI navigation

BUGS

Improved mantling to allow easier access into higher crawlspace areas

Fixed an issue where save slot 0 could be overwritten

Fixed issue where lean spam could be used to bypass geometry collision

Fixed issue where unloaded ammo quantities would be incorrect when converted to pickup form

Fixed an issue where the occlusion portals in the Coastal cliffs area occluded incorrectly

Fixed an issue where AI last contact time was calculated incorrectly and they'd lose the player too quickly

Fixed various issues with AI search, patrol and chase pathing

Fixed various issues with AI door handling

Fixed an issue where Huntsmen Axe attacks were not sound propagated correctly

Fixed rare null reference with lock orientation during fire fx

Fixed issue where small gems could not be unpacked