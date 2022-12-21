Beta 9.2.1 – Jolly Edition 2022!

Happy holidays and what have you, everyone! Jolly Edition is live now until the end of the month/year. There are a few smaller changes and fixes for this update, and you can expect bigger news in the new year. And who knows, by the time you’re reading this the game might even be on sale!

Changes & Enhancements

Added Evasion, Stealth, and Cover Penetration to unit tooltips in Tactical Mode

Jolly Edition: Added glitter to snowballs (for visibility)

Removed “Go to Barracks” shortcut at tutorial mission end

Tutorial 2: Moved ammo crate position (so that it doesn’t get blown behind notes)

Tutorial 3: Increased starting height of flagpole

Updated text on mission select for Beta campaign

Added title to “Select Campaign” page

Moved end-of-battle Victory/Defeat text to bottom right of screen

Bug Fixes