Phasmophobia update for 21 December 2022

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug some people wouldn’t back up their save file, get badges or be able to obtain the Holiday trophy. If you were using a VPN to fix this before, you no longer need to use it.

  • You will no longer get an infinite black screen if you loaded the game for the first time and then quit without playing

  • The Haunted mirror can now see ceilings again

  • Fixed foliage lighting in Grafton, Bleasdale and Sunny Meadows

  • One of the female ghost models will now have the correct visual on the DOTS Projector

  • Sunny meadows: Adjusted the following hiding spots when they get “blocked”

    • Female Bedroom 4, the bed will now move
    • The Manager's Office wardrobe will now move up against the wall
    • The cardboard boxes in the Supply Room will now disappear
    • The Operating Room’s privacy screen will now disappear
    • Male Room 1’s bed will now rotate towards the wall
    • The bookshelf in the Female day room will now have collision
    • Hospital Room 2’s privacy screen will now disappear when not blocked

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

