Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.4

-
Fixed a bug some people wouldn’t back up their save file, get badges or be able to obtain the Holiday trophy. If you were using a VPN to fix this before, you no longer need to use it.
-
You will no longer get an infinite black screen if you loaded the game for the first time and then quit without playing
-
The Haunted mirror can now see ceilings again
-
Fixed foliage lighting in Grafton, Bleasdale and Sunny Meadows
-
One of the female ghost models will now have the correct visual on the DOTS Projector
-
Sunny meadows: Adjusted the following hiding spots when they get “blocked”
- Female Bedroom 4, the bed will now move
- The Manager's Office wardrobe will now move up against the wall
- The cardboard boxes in the Supply Room will now disappear
- The Operating Room’s privacy screen will now disappear
- Male Room 1’s bed will now rotate towards the wall
- The bookshelf in the Female day room will now have collision
- Hospital Room 2’s privacy screen will now disappear when not blocked
