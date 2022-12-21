Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.4

Fixed a bug some people wouldn’t back up their save file, get badges or be able to obtain the Holiday trophy. If you were using a VPN to fix this before, you no longer need to use it.

You will no longer get an infinite black screen if you loaded the game for the first time and then quit without playing

The Haunted mirror can now see ceilings again

Fixed foliage lighting in Grafton, Bleasdale and Sunny Meadows

One of the female ghost models will now have the correct visual on the DOTS Projector