30XX 0.47 Patch Notes - December 21, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.47 adds Assist Mode and new Visibility Options to 30XX, letting players fine-tune the game's base difficulty, add outlines to players, enemies, and projectiles, and apply background filters that make it easier to spot critical stuff during gameplay.

Patch 0.47 also makes a long-awaited move over to using Granular Health, taking our pip-by-pip health into a more continuous form that lets us be a little more picky about exactly how much damage certain effects cause the player. As a result, many abilities now deal slightly more or less damage to the player, and some RNG health effects have been smoothed out.

This patch also tones down a few tough enemy behaviors, reduces Shop costs, and adjusts a few Entropy Conditions.

Today's patch also includes Editor 0.11, bringing it up to speed with our recent game changes.

Full notes below. Thanks for playing!

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Health values have been reworked to be more granular. In general, 1 HP before today's patch is 10 HP after - this is very similar to our NRG rework earlier in the year. Today, this lets us make the following changes: Zealot's Wrath (Entropy) now increases damage taken by 5 per rank (down from 10). Now goes to 6 ranks (up from 4). Boss damage now scales with game level more smoothly. Boss damage dealt per level is now 10/10/10/10/12/14/17/20. Previously, boss damage dealt to players per level was 10/10/10/10/20/20/20/20. This should help smooth out the jump from 4 to 5 a good bit. (Damage reduction-wise, this means that bosses at level 5 now deal 40% less damage, 30% less damage at level 6, and 15% less damage at level 7.) Beta Frog acid damage down to 15 (was 20). Beta/Gamma Snomp flame damage down to 15 (was 20). Beta/Gamma Turret blue flame damage down to 15 (was 20). Dracopent and Owlhawk Body Cores now restores 1 HP per attack or power kill (up from an 8% chance to restore 10). Sources of healing prevention apply an RNG chance to prevent this (same as before). Cursed Wounds now has smoother RNG. At rank 1, health pickups have a 50% chance to restore full value, and 50% chance to restore half (75% effectiveness, on average). At rank 2, all health pickups are half effective. At rank 3, health pickups have a 50% chance to be half effective, and a 50% chance to give no health. For the time being, effects that give the player percentage damage reduction still do so on an RNG basis (50% damage reduction blocks 50% of incoming hits, instead of halving incoming damage). We'd love player feedback on this! UI Healthbar scaling is a now non-linear process - instead of your health bar extending off the screen, it now scales a much more reasonable amount. The size cap is now equal to its previous size at 240 HP, but it doesn't reach that point until 1000 HP.

Added Assist Mode options! 30XX is easy to jump into and hard to master - with Assist Mode, you can customize 30XX's base difficulty to make the game more accessible. We encourage players to try out the game's base difficulty settings first, of course, but all that really matters to us is that people have fun playing 30XX. Players can currently adjust Enemy HP (20-100%, in 20% steps), Player Damage Taken (20-100%, in 20% steps), and Game Clock Speed (25%-150%, in 25% steps). Yes, this means the Game Clock setting can go faster than 100%. We added this in as an option for folks who miss 20XX's Lightning Skull. In online co-op, the host's settings will override the client's, and the Game Clock setting is ignored in online play. (We may revise this in the future.) Assist Mode settings do not apply to ranked Leaderboard Challenges. We'll likely add more Assist Mode options in the future as players request.

Added a new Visibility Options menu! We've added the ability for the player to add colored outlines around player, enemy, and enemy projectile sprites, as well as to apply a background filter in case the background makes things hard to see. If you've ever found the game a bit tough to navigate visually, try this out! There's an 8-color selectable palette for all types of outlines, and BG filter opacity moves in 10% steps. Experiment around and see what works best for you! We've also reorganized the existing Options menu to accommodate the two new menu types, and moved some old Options into the Visibility Options screen.

Improved wall jump & slide collision handling on many kinds of moving surfaces.

Reduced Contemplation Room enemy count by 20%. Final room count reduced by 33%.

Adjusted general Shop prices downward. On average, items are ~15-20% cheaper than in 0.46. In general, they're now about halfway in between where they were when we increased prices several patches ago and where they were in 0.46.

Additionally, reduced cost of Core Extender, Core Expander, and a few other odd items by about 20% each.

Made some high-value items more common in the late-game.

Hyperinflation (Entropy Condition) now increases Shop costs by 40% per rank (down from 50%).

Fixed a few errors that could cause Clockzone enemies to detach from their proper moving platforms.

Gamma Angle Bolters (Dustria shooter enemy) now behave just like Beta ABs. This is a temporary change while we sort out what to make these guys do - the Gamma behavior isn't very fun. (They still have slightly more health than their Beta buds.)

Lowered enemy density in Clockzone and Echocave. (This lets the game take advantage of the new variety in enemy placements in these themes without their current levels of spamminess.)

Lowered Ticktock HP to 20/35/50.

Fixed Crystal Spawners not displaying properly in Contemplation Rooms.

Contemplation Room enemies now grant score (again) in Challenges.

Fixed a weird wall collision issue where the player would rarely fail to immediately grab the wall when making contact while moving downward.

Fixed Nina's Beam Enthusiast sometimes granting the wrong bonus value.

Aiming Gear is no longer universally swallowed by Boss Gates, letting you roll gears off them during boss battles.

Fixed Ace's Style indicator displaying incorrectly while upside down.

Fixed Edgewall's interaction with Resonated Dracopent's Helm.

Dustria Workers can now go up through thin platforms (if they spring up).

Spinning out of Echocave Digzones now properly launches you much higher than not spinning.

Updated Raijin Engine to properly restore the ability's new NRG cost.

Improved how Vital Crystal slings boulders when upside down.

Edges of Madness now removes Zookeeper's Burden's penalty when it rerolls all your repros. (This might be too powerful.)

Penumbra Acolytes no longer become eternally trapped if they jump into a low ceiling.

Improved Re-Flapp enemy-explosion-detection.

Wall clinging to Crushers no longer makes the player move up/down along with the Crusher.

(Experimental) Nina's shots now match her buster's height while dashing.

Fixed an issue causing Echocave Snake Blocks to remain "active" while invisible temporarily after a teleport.

Fixed a potential issue that could cause Delta's rewards to desync between instances of the same Seed.

Repros no longer target Flapps charmed by Re-Flapp.

Fixed an issue causing Dally to offer narrower options for player Cores and Weapons than intended.

