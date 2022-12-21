Update B 8.0 - Big Christmas Update

Hi guys,
we thank you for your support this year. It was great!
We hope you enjoy this update!
Features:
- a new hunter's hideout is now available in the game
- customize your room in the hideout according to your wishes
- you can now collect artifacts for your hideout
- Say hello to Billy! The new NPC is your friend and will give you special orders in your new hideout.
- a new mysterious creature is making an appearance! The first of the new seasonal creatures.
bug fixes:
- more small bug fixes
In the next updates we will focus more on bug fixes again.
We wish you happy holidays!
Best regards,
Andre & Dennis
Changed files in this update