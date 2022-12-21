 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaPhysical update for 21 December 2022

Update B 8.0 - Big Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10194860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,

we thank you for your support this year. It was great!

We hope you enjoy this update!

Features:

  • a new hunter's hideout is now available in the game
  • customize your room in the hideout according to your wishes
  • you can now collect artifacts for your hideout
  • Say hello to Billy! The new NPC is your friend and will give you special orders in your new hideout.
  • a new mysterious creature is making an appearance! The first of the new seasonal creatures.

bug fixes:

  • more small bug fixes

In the next updates we will focus more on bug fixes again.

We wish you happy holidays!

Best regards,
Andre & Dennis

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link