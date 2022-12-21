Update B 8.0 - Big Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10194860 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 21:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys,

we thank you for your support this year. It was great!

We hope you enjoy this update!

Features:

a new hunter's hideout is now available in the game

customize your room in the hideout according to your wishes

you can now collect artifacts for your hideout

Say hello to Billy! The new NPC is your friend and will give you special orders in your new hideout.

a new mysterious creature is making an appearance! The first of the new seasonal creatures.

bug fixes:

more small bug fixes

In the next updates we will focus more on bug fixes again.

We wish you happy holidays!

Best regards,

Andre & Dennis