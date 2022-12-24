Merry Christmas

Hello everyone,

Can you feel that winter cold? Well, we don’t because we live in Brazil! But anyways, you will be able to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere along with it is the brand new Lobby in Epic Roller Coasters!

We got refreshing news! You can now break the ice literally with some snowball fight while waiting for your friends or just throw them wherever you want just because you can! This all in some cozy Christmas themed place!

Get in the Christmas spirit on a ride at the North Pole, enjoying the cool emotions on the big spiral around the Christmas Tree! By the way, what about taking some selfies with Santa on your way up? Share your photos with us, we look forward to seeing you!

Looking back from now, this has been a great year for all of us ERC players! We got so much improvements and we from B4Team are so proud of seeing how all of that affected the gameplay and the way you can enjoy the game.

We thank all of you for all the support and hope you enjoy this new Update. See you next year!

Don’t forget to also check out our social media for more updates!

[Facebook]

[Instagram]

[Discord]

Kind regards,

B4Team.