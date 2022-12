Share · View all patches · Build 10194802 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 20:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

Xmas is coming and Hero Jumper is celebrating it too.

The forest map is in It's Xmas style with snow falling on the ground:



Also now the table has a sweet, red Xmas hat for decoration:



Happy Xmas to everyone and always have fun destroying Hero Jumper.ːsteamhappyː