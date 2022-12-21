Update 0.5.0: New music, new levels, new bullet, new ways to practice!

Greetings Dodgenation,

It's been a long 2 months, but I am back again with another banger of an update, including 15 more levels for your dodging pleasure, along with the newest member of the bullet family: rubber bullet! Combined with some new tricks in the Editor and a more accessible way to practice levels, you won't even realize another couple months have gone by when the next update drops.

Speaking of which, I've mentioned before this game would reach 1.0.0 by "Fall 2022", and with only a few hours remaining of that window, let's just cut to the chase - Soundodger 2 will be delayed until next year. Rest assured regular updates will continue to be churned out. I decided this year to take my time, save some sanity, and still be able to make this game the best it can be. Cool?

There are no new artists introduced this time around, but the songs coming to you are no less amazing than usual. And the true Soundodger fans will no doubt recognize a few returning hits...

If you'd like a gander at some of the new stuff, I put together a little video to showcase them here.

As always, the full story can be found in the patch notes below.

Happy holidays and happier dodging,

♥Bean

changelog v0.5.0

Gameplay

Added rubber bullet

Updated audio mix (and length) for Evening

Removed duplicate bullet in Shared Buffer Memory (expert)

Buffed powerups (radius +50% except for zip, duration +67%, cooldown -45% except for zip)

Added additional timer visual for powerups and made blast & zip borders dotted

Added practice point display when in practice mode. Use mouse wheel to jump between points (not in main levels yet)

Added audio previewing when idling in any area in practice mode choose

Changed blast powerup to also destroy disobeying clear bullets

Fixed cam tilt being off by default in new save file

Fixed dome spawning directly on player not pushing it out of the way

Fixed gameplay not fully pausing when paused (this hopefully fixes the memory leak too)

Fixed legacy levels not allowing bullets to rewind before when they were shot

Fixed enemies not reappearing after they left when restarting in practice mode

Fixed stream/multirow amounts not rounding correctly

Fixed ripple bullets being larger than they should be on frame 1

Fixed not being able to move to center during practice mode choose if there is a center enemy

Fixed restarting practice making DK bullets increase in size each time

Fixed rain bg still playing during results screen

Fixed player hitbox becoming distorted when pushed outside of the arena by a dome

Fixed player collision happening when using zip power up

Fixed heart not displaying inside player when "hidden" mod is turned on, even if mods are inactive

Fixed enemies appearing at start of level when they have nothing to shoot

Fixed incorrect visuals when finishing a practice level that was started via the pause menu

Improved animation of rain bg

Editor

Added shift+click on a second marker/anchor/bookmark to select all between (including layers)

Added support for additional Unicode symbols in noto font (25A0-25FF)

Added practice point toggle to bookmarks

Added dynamic event view to show large values. Toggle with Ctrl+E or via Settings > Visuals

Added display for bullet colors in bullet marker dropdown of marker deck

Changed filters to be able to stack simultaneously

Changed custom difficulty input box to hide in settings when custom is not chosen

Fixed create prefab button displaying within a prefab (and being able to create one via keyboard)

Fixed pasting bullet marker data to bullets within a prefab not updating looped icons as well

Fixed timeline zooming when scrolling mouse wheel in fullscreen preview

Fixed arrow keys selecting stuff and zooming when in fullscreen preview

Fixed overlapping UI when pasting a copied bullet while a bookmark is selected

Fixed distributing bookmarks evenly sometimes giving wrong results

Fixed softlock when deleting text marker while color picker is open

Fixed being unable to import legacy levels via settings

Fixed anchors with values close to 1 incorrectly displaying "1" on their labels

Fixed multiselected streams/filters/text/domes changing to same duration if an unrelated slider is changed

Misc