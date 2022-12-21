Get a Peek at Pine Peaks

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Pine Peaks region is now open! This entirely new area of the ocean is full of places to explore, quests, cargo locations, and loot. Beware, you’ll also stumble upon a new voyage, enemies, and boss while exploring this new tree top region.

At home on the farm, you can now expand your empire and create a breeding program for your livestock. Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to discover a rare breed of animal.

Guilds have also been improved. Guilds can now create a shipyard to have more ship purchasing opportunities for their members.

We’re also hard at work localizing the game in several languages. Soon Spanish and Simplified Chinese will be ready and in the next few weeks we hope to have the game fully localized in German, Portuguese, Polish, and Turkish. Let us know on Discord if you want to see the game in other languages.

Combat

Most enemies in the open world points of interest and other locations have been switch to the "hack'n slash" type

Level cap raised to 45

Higher rarity weapons will do their proper higher damage in combat.

Open World

Pine Peaks is now available to be explored.

New puzzles and quest areas.

Outposts can now be resupplied with cargo.

Players cannot benefit from being flagged for PVP in solo mode.

UI

Quest, NPC, and other translation support.

Fixed item links not showing icons in chat.

Fixed some item shortcuts not working.

Enemy count near mini-map will show proper enemy counts.

Other