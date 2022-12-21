 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Am Sakuya: Touhou FPS Game update for 21 December 2022

Reimu DLC is OUT NOW!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10194500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, I'm very happy to announce that the Reimu DLC for I Am Sakuya is OUT NOW!!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2239300/I_Am_Sakuya_Reimu_DLC/

Revisit the SDM like you've never seen before and continue the story as Reimu!!

Features beautiful new maps, new enemies and new weapons!

Go grab the game while it's on sale HERE:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2239300/I_Am_Sakuya_Reimu_DLC/

When you purchase the game, simply launch I Am Sakuya from steam and select the option to play the Reimu DLC! You may have to restart steam to see this.

Also, since this game runs in a separate folder on a newer version of gzdoom, workshop support is not supported as of yet, but this may change in the future, sorry for any inconvenience!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link