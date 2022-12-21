Reimu DLC is OUT NOW!!

Hey guys, I'm very happy to announce that the Reimu DLC for I Am Sakuya is OUT NOW!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2239300/I_Am_Sakuya_Reimu_DLC/



Revisit the SDM like you've never seen before and continue the story as Reimu!!



Features beautiful new maps, new enemies and new weapons!



Go grab the game while it's on sale HERE:

When you purchase the game, simply launch I Am Sakuya from steam and select the option to play the Reimu DLC! You may have to restart steam to see this.

Also, since this game runs in a separate folder on a newer version of gzdoom, workshop support is not supported as of yet, but this may change in the future, sorry for any inconvenience!