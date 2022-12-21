 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

good game update for 21 December 2022

speedrunning + new speedrun-level and new enemy and some changes/bug-fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10194474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

speedrunning + new speedrun-level and new enemy and some changes/bug-fixes

top-speed slowly increases in all level-modes and can get totally mad fast - in speedrun-levels there also the base-speed increases every time when one reached a faster top-speed
in speedrun-levels one must have reached a certain speed at the end or wont make the final-jumps + time is displayed and the fastest time is saved

rolling globethristles can be shot dead and more bullets(of narcissus and trumpet-flowers) can now be shot

further we welcome the grasshopper - who is soon to hop into the grassflowerlands and the farmlands


grasshopper(jumps random-height in one direction - sometimes carries a life on its back)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link