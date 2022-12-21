speedrunning + new speedrun-level and new enemy and some changes/bug-fixes

top-speed slowly increases in all level-modes and can get totally mad fast - in speedrun-levels there also the base-speed increases every time when one reached a faster top-speed

in speedrun-levels one must have reached a certain speed at the end or wont make the final-jumps + time is displayed and the fastest time is saved

rolling globethristles can be shot dead and more bullets(of narcissus and trumpet-flowers) can now be shot

further we welcome the grasshopper - who is soon to hop into the grassflowerlands and the farmlands



grasshopper(jumps random-height in one direction - sometimes carries a life on its back)