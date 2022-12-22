Patch V1.0.5.4

Hi Dark Hunters

We hope you're having a great time and ready to celebrate the festive season!

We've managed to come up with a refined update to improve your gaming experience as much as we can. This update includes the following features:

-Optimize first-time loading time, especially for non-SSD drives.

Fixed loading stuck issues.

Improved game performance with increased frame rate.

Refined writing on weapons, quest items and skills descriptions.

Refined dialogue from the important NPC Eztli.

Skill balanced on lightning drone.

Added loading frame for the first time activating a totem.

To achieve this, we have taken significant time to rework the enemy data. We understand there is still space for us to improve, and we’ll make it happen gradually.

Unfortunately, due to the limited time, we weren't able to release any content updates.

After the holidays, we will be back to work on the New Game+.

Please stay tuned for the next update!

We would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Best,

Mirari