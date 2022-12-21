Hotfix Update #2

Dear players,

We are bringing you a second hotfix based on the feedback that we received from you. We are very thankful for the positive and negative comments based on your first hand experience with the game. Both are quite valuable for us and help us to shape the game better.

• Unable to place stuff from the shop in the home apartment

• Unable to replace anything in the tutorial after getting stuck

• Fixes for the tutorial sequence

• Bug where it was imposible to paint a wall in the tutorial

We apologize again for any inconvenience that the bugs may have caused.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are looking forward for any feedback that you have in the future as well !