V0.51.3.7 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 10194373 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Added a bait model and icon to indicate you are not using the bare hook.

King size fish and shimmering fish now have a unique icon

Improved the collections screen

Bugfixes:

Fixed tools not being usable before first jumping in water.