Edengrall update for 21 December 2022

V0.51.3.7 on Nightly

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
Added a bait model and icon to indicate you are not using the bare hook.
King size fish and shimmering fish now have a unique icon
Improved the collections screen

Bugfixes:
Fixed tools not being usable before first jumping in water.

