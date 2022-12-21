Update v0.7.2

Hi everyone! Let's go for the second update after the Early Access launch. This one brings new content related to Yggdrasil that many of you were asking for, in addition to some bug fixes and Quality of Life (QoL) improvements.

Yggdrasil Seeds!

From now on, enemies may drop Yggdrasil seeds. You can then exchange these seeds to obtain Yggdrasil leaves to improve your meta-progress.



The difficulty of the game also influences the drop probability of the enemies. The higher the difficulty, the more likely it is that seeds will drop. This will allow you to earn new leaves whether you complete the run or not ;)

To thank those players who have been with us since the beginning, we are going to give you some seeds according to the amount of time you have played the game.

Yggdrasil Level 3

With the arrival of the Yggdrasil seeds, our tree has grown a ton, and a 3rd level will be available bringing new powerful upgrades.



Some QoL improvements

Life and quantity of enemies in Hard mode have been reduced.

The Sacrifice Altar range has been increased in size.

The glossary has been reorganized to improve the visualization of relics.

When you exit the game, you will now be asked for confirmation.

We have negotiated with Gnöki. It has been tough, but we eventually managed to convince him. It will be easier to increase his happiness from now on.

In addition, you will now be able to see Gnöki's happiness progress bar.

We have improved the visual information of Yggdrasil's upgrades so you can check which ones are upgraded and which are not.

You can now add or remove upgrades more easily in the Yggdrasil panel.

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue when collecting two or more chests at the same time.

Gnöki’s happiness at level 3 was showing only 3 purchase options instead of 4.

The Electric Rune Relic disappeared when entering Gnöki's Realm.

There was a bug with the Glitch Relic that made it disappear (makes sense hahaha).

Fixed sound bugs that kept sounds looping even with the volume turned off.

Fixed some text bugs.

Fixed some Astrid projectiles that interacted as if they were enemies.

