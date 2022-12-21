The Stars Patch

Hey guys, we just launched a quick launch bug fixes we hope will make your experience with SokoMelody a little better!

As always, post feedback at the game's community page so we can continue growing and learning at each step of the way!

Somethings that were fixed on this patch:

We added achievements for completing all levels with 3 stars and for unlocking all songs. Are you able to beat it? We're curious on how many players will be able to achieve these 2, and we're excited for you to try it out.

Now if you did not get any one star at the finish panel, it'll show you the least steps required for it. We learned from some feedback that this was frustrating for you, so we discussed a better way to do it and here's a solution we came up, we hope this works for you!

Some users with wide display were noticing unexpected behaviour on the menus. We fixed it so you won't have to worry about it.

Last, but not least, Now the first button on the menu will show "Play" if you haven't played the game yet and "Continue", if you have.

That's it for today guys! We really loved the feedback from the community and hope our changes will help you enjoy the game more! Thank you very much for being a part of it and contributing with the community, it really helps a lot :).