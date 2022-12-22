KeyWe - Challenge Update Patch Notes

New Stuff
Introducing Challenges! Some levels now have optional Challenges on top of their usual objectives. The first time you complete a level while also meeting its Challenge objective, you’ll get a Challenge Coin. You can spend Challenge Coins for special new stuff in the Wardrobe. Good luck!
With Hollyjostle in full swing, we’ve added a flurry of festive customizations to the Wardrobe, including Reindeer Antlers, Walrus Tusks, and fuzzy Winter Boots! Some of these are purchasable with the new Challenge Coins, while you can get others with regular ol’ Stamps.
Bug Fixes
General: fixed an issue with restarting matches.
Stationery Wickertide: fixed an issue where visuals/sound effects weren’t playing after falling into ghostly mist (online).
Stationery Blizzard: fixed an error that could have cascading effects and lead to desyncs (online).
UI: fixed an issue with 3D button text coloring.
Wardrobe: removed redundant notifications for items you already own. Get ’em outta here.
